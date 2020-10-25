Jeff Brand, who is running for the Minnesota House in District 19A, has our vote.
Among other things, he is dedicated to environmental issues and he understood the importance of funding for the expansion of Highway 14 to four lanes from Nicollet to New Ulm, and he delivered.
Of most importance to our family, Brand authored bill HF0085 which will allow Emergency Medical Service personnel to administer life saving medications to patients in crisis.
Our young daughter has a rare, life-threatening disease that causes her to have adrenal insufficiency. Her life depends upon receiving life-saving medication immediately in an emergency. Our daughter’s disease is just one of over 6,000 recognized rare diseases. Brand heard our needs, addressed them, and was able to pass this bill with 100% bipartisan support.
Just as Brand understood the need for legislation to protect people in the rare disease community, he has authored and supported legislation that addresses a wide range from farm safety to childcare to rural health.
Brand has proven he can do the job as part of a larger, bipartisan team. We will continue to support him so he can keep getting things done on the behalf of District 19A.
Curt and Deann Johnson
Courtland
