I’m very disappointed to learn Jeff Brand, my representative, voted against my Second Amendment rights last week.
He voted for registration of all guns and for the confiscation of them with little or no due process. The Minnesota House of Representatives had two bills up for a vote, the “Red Flag” and “Universal Registration” bills.
He could have voted no on both bills as Republicans and Democrats did. Instead he voted with the liberal metro Democrats, the only rural representative to vote for these bills. He has been in St. Paul for little more than a year and he has already forgotten about his own district and what we value as citizens. These bills do nothing to stop criminals. Instead they only threaten the rights of law abiding citizens.
So, Brand, explain yourself. Why did you vote for these gun control bills? Better yet, how about developing effective ways to take guns away from the bad guys, before you take them away from law abiding Minnesotans?
Mark Wright
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.