Micah 6:8 “…What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?” I memorized this Bible verse in fifth-grade Sunday school.
After decades of reading and studying the Bible, I have a lot more appreciation for my teacher choosing this verse, which is a good summary of God’s plan for humanity.
The Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, flyer delivered to my home listed this Bible reference on it, which confused me. How can enriching the pockets of the wealthy and removing supports from those on the margins be justice?
How does standing on the steps of the state Capitol along with a group of people who want to threaten the governor and his family show kindness? How does not showing up to vote for increasing funding for mental health needs on May 22 show walking humbly (“There but for the grace of God — and my privilege — go I.”)
Despite a lack of Biblical references on his flyer, I see Jeff Brand’s platform as a much clearer example of how God wants us to treat our neighbors: supporting our schools, working towards affordable health care for all and being good stewards of our planet, for starters.
I urge you to vote Brand for District 18A at the state House of Representatives this November.
Barb Keith
Mankato
