A recent letter to the editor in The Free Press claimed that Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, has “forgotten about his own district.”
In fact, Brand has been visibly and vocally working on behalf of his district since taking office in January 2019.
I immediately can think of two ways that Brand has been fighting for our district. First, he has been an unrelenting advocate for the expansion of Highway 14 to prevent fatal accidents.
A couple of weeks ago Gov. Tim Walz announced progress in finally coming up with a plan to fund this project. Brand has been working on this for years.
Secondly, Brand is the chief author in the House of a bill called "Landon’s Law” to improve grain bin safety inspired by the tragic death of a St. Peter teen last year.
Both issues show Brand’s commitment to the district and to issues generally facing rural Minnesotans.
Brand is a member of the Democratic-Farmer Labor party and thus supports common-sense gun reform meant to make our communities safer. Personally, I applaud him for this commitment.
It is true that there are not a lot of rural DFL representatives in St Paul. In St. Peter and North Mankato, however, we are lucky to have Brand as our representative because he thinks broadly about how the Minnesota Legislature can serve all Minnesotans, but especially keeps in mind issues of importance to his constituents.
Kathleen Keller
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.