We are voting for character — the essential and moral qualities distinctive to an individual.
We want a candidate who supports people over party when complex issues require compromise in the legislative process. We are voting for trustworthiness, respectfulness, fairness, caring, responsibility and good citizenship.
District 19A Rep. Jeff Brand has demonstrated these traits during his short years of service in the Minnesota House.
We want him to continue this work. Please vote.
Paul and Janice Gorman
North Mankato
