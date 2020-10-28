I just received a letter from Susan Akland, candidate for the Minnesota state House of Representatives for District 19A. In her letter, she states, “Courage is choosing the right thing because it is morally right to do so.” Her statement resonates with me; and for that reason, I am writing in support of Rep. Jeff Brand.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the president has spread mistrust of science. He has fabricated outrageous falsehoods regarding treatment. He mocks those who wear a mask even though that is one of the few proven ways to prevent disease transmission. Many lives have been lost and he has no plan to prevent more. In fact, his rallies have become super spreader events.
Akland, despite her nursing background, attended a maskless Trump rally in August stating, “We stand behind him (Trump) knowing that he is the man to do the job of leading us through this pandemic...”
Brand trusts science. As a forward-thinking leader, he knows we must protect ourselves and others while living our lives as normally as possible. He will rebuild the economy without overwhelming the hospitals while minimizing loss of life. Brand bolstered Minnesota’s recovery through a bipartisan local jobs and projects bill. He voted in favor of the bonding bill, bringing $12 million of investment to the district.
The man in the White House shows blatant disrespect for all of us. He is a bully, and it isn’t always easy to stand up to a bully. Akland states that she “stands behind” the bully. Rep. Brand is willing to fight for us. That takes courage. I stand with him.
Rita Rassbach
St. Peter
