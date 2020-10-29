As a former elementary teacher I have continued to be concerned with the needs of our community’s children. They are our future; their education and welfare are the foundation of our democracy.
All our children and their families need affordable health care, quality childcare, and equal educational opportunity.
Rep. Jeff Brand supports health care for all, regardless of pre-existing conditions, expanded childcare options that are affordable and quality public education for all our kids and their families. These are essential if we wish to have productive, committed citizens.
Brand is a young father who works for all our kids.
I will be voting for Brand.
Kinney Eberhart
North Mankato
