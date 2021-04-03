Great news that former state representative Jeff Brand has announced his decision to run for election again to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Having followed Brand's career in public service since his days on the St. Peter City Council and his first term in the Minnesota House, I am delighted that he is standing for election to public service again.
Brand has the character, energy and commitments that match this district. His first-term legislative record included support for farm safety, childcare, emergency medicine, St. Peter Regional Treatment Center upgrades, and Highway 14 funding.
In or out of office, Brand has been on the job for southern Minnesota cities and rural areas. By working in St. Paul for good legislation this past session with his background in local government policy, Brand continues his public service and can do even more with election again to the Minnesota House.
Ruth Johnson
former District 19A
state representative
