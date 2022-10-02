A recent mailer from the Republican Party of Minnesota accuses DFL candidate Jeff Brand for Minnesota House District 18A of exacerbating inflation through his votes in the Legislature. First of all, Brand was not even in office in the past two years when prices rose dramatically.
Secondly, inflation is a global phenomenon that has complex causes including increased consumer spending, supply chain problems, and the war in Ukraine. It’s a cruel and ridiculous accusation that attempts to manipulate voters who are struggling with the very real consequences of inflation.
The ad also accuses Brand of “wasteful spending” without specifying which areas of the budget from his 2018-2020 term they mean. Brand supports funding education, infrastructure and protecting the environment. These don’t seem like wasteful expenditures to me at all, but critical investments in our future.
Brand also supports funding childcare and rural health care. These are areas of spending that would actually help families trying to make ends meet in these challenging economic times.
I hope voters will join me in voting for Brand.
Kathleen Keller
St. Peter
