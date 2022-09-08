I was born during World War II and grew up in Germany. I know what the end-result of fascism looks like: war, destruction, death of family, loss of home, becoming a refugee, and living with the collective guilt for the wrong that was done by the authoritarian Hitler regime.
America became my second home. After living here for a few years, I became a citizen so that I could vote. Now my vote is under threat by a segment of Americans who want to undermine this sacred right of democracy. They question elections where their opponent wins, (yet they gladly accept their own wins.) They gerrymander districts, they intimidate voters, and they want to make it difficult for underprivileged people to vote.
To save this fragile democracy, we need to uphold the rights and freedoms for which many died. We need to vote for people who believe in the core values of our society. I will vote for Jeff Brand who best exemplifies what our district needs. He lets you know where he stands, he will study all issues and will represent us responsibly.
Barbara Wilkinson
St. Peter
