Senate Republicans voted to push through Amy Coney Barrett into Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant Supreme Court seat in a rejection of their own established rules and against the public outcry of Americans who recognize Barrett as an untested, unqualified judge who represents dangerous, regressive, misogynist ideals.
Her unfortunate appointment that was boycotted by every Senate Democrat (a truly historic protest) will potentially reverse Brown v. Board, Obergefell v. Hodges, and Roe v. Wade. I fear for Black and brown Americans now that this destructive white woman has been strategically shoved onto the Court; I fear for all of the LGBTQ+ families who have married since 2013 and whose day-to-day existences hang in the balance. And I fear deeply for the bodily autonomy of women and girls.
The latter is why I support Rep. Jeff Brand for re-election to the Minnesota Legislature. In addition to being an ethical leader with a proven record of bipartisanship on behalf of all Minnesotans, Brand supports comprehensive sex education for our children that is age appropriate, medically accurate, and inclusive for LGBTQ+ youth.
The CSE Bill that Brand has co-authored in conjunction with doctors also does something else tremendously groundbreaking for our young women — centers affirmative consent. This is sexual education that focuses on taking control of your own body and rejecting unwanted advances.
“Unwanted advances” do not just mean avoiding sexual assault; it also means resisting the advances of an anti-woman, anti-choice, anti-democratic court that would deny medical care and the autonomy of women and girls to make the right choices for their own bodies and lives.
I am proud to support Brand for re-election.
Misti Harper
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.