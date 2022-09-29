I am glad that Jeff Brand chose to run again to be our state representative in what is now District 18A.
I know Brand well. He proved to be an accomplished legislator for us and represented us well in St. Paul in his two years in the Legislature (2019-2020).
Brand was chief author of 13 bipartisan bills that passed in those two years. That is a remarkable record for a first term member of the House. And, the bills were very substantial.
Local government aid plays a significant role in holding down property taxes in greater Minnesota cities like Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter. LGA was slashed during a budget crisis about 20 years ago and ever since small cities across Minnesota had tried to reinstate this vital source of income.
Brand was able to lead the passage of legislation that finally restored LGA to 2002 levels. In a time of rising property taxes, his work has been one of the most effective ways to slow down those increases.
Brand also guided passage of bills to provide $35 million to finish four lanes on Highway 14 to New Ulm, expand childcare opportunities in greater Minnesota and to extend the working family tax credit to include three children.
He knows that we work better when we work together. There are a lot of good things going on in our region. We need a strong and capable partner in St. Paul. I ask you to vote for Brand to be our state representative. He will work hard to get the job done for us.
Clark Johnson
North Mankato
