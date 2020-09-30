Minnesota District 19A has been fortunate to have excellent representation in the state house in our representative, Jeff Brand.
Brand works hard to ensure all Minnesotans have a path for a thriving future. He understands that he represents all of the citizens in our district — not just those who voted for him — and his work on bipartisan legislation proves his dedication to working together.
Legislation like Highway 14 safety improvements and grain bin safety grants and measures will save lives, and his plans for supporting farmers, ensuring fair wages and fully funding our schools will improve lives.
Brand has proven that he works hard for us, and his know-how to build a better state and country for all is needed now more than ever. Vote Jeff Brand for Minnesota House of Representatives on or before Nov. 3.
Julie Gassman
St. Peter
