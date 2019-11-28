The U.S. is a divided nation; that is an understatement. What’s more, Americans increasingly hear we are living in our own “bubble” or echo chamber that differing views cannot penetrate.
To correct the problem, many are calling for people to reach out, to talk and above all, to listen as we gather around our Thanksgiving tables. But what are we supposed to talk about?
In my view, there are two prominent issues in this season that can serve as a bridge across our political divides. The first is that income inequality is reaching an intolerable level. The second is that the political and economic system needs fixing because it favors those with special status or access.
We live in a period of chaos and flux, and that makes positive change possible — in fits and spurts — something I’ve studied in looking at how culture shapes public debates.
American physicist and historian Thomas Kuhn first described the process of change as moving between periods of stability and periods of chaos. In the former, one set of beliefs dominates all other beliefs as the “paradigm.”
Tumultuous events upset this paradigm and a chaotic search for a new paradigm begins. Social scientists call this process of rapid social change “punctuated equilibrium.” We can make the most change when things are most chaotic. Or, as Winston Churchill put it, “never let a good crisis go to waste.” To do that, we need to try to find common ground. Back to my two points.
While not all experts agree that we have an income inequality problem, the numbers are sobering and, more importantly, many voters on both the left and right believe what they say.
Over the past decade, 60% of income gains have gone to the top 1% in America and we are reaching a level of inequality not seen since 1929, just before the Great Depression. This is the source of the disgust and disaffection that many Americans of both parties feel. So to build bridges, maybe begin with this topic and move to the second: the corrupting influence of money in politics and possibilities for campaign finance reform; programs to increase opportunities for upward mobility like making college education more affordable; or assistance to workers displaced by technology, automation, globalization or policy shifts. It may not be easy or pleasant at first, but it’s a start. And maybe you’ll be surprised.
