Decorum is defined as appropriate, polite behavior in society. We witness or read about a lack of decorum from council meetings to neighborhood meetings.
I believe we are living the consequences of a political philosophy that prides itself on individual freedom at the cost of progress. It has bred a norm of vitriol that is seen and heard across media platforms.
We have lost our sense of shared decency, allowing our anger to override common sense.
Please join me in bringing back decorum so we can work through the problems that plague our government, our neighborhoods and our planet.
Dustin Lenhoff
Mankato
