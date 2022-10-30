At no time in our country’s history has fact checking been more important than it is right now. Seeds of fear and doubt are planted by false claims and disinformation.
For example, recently a brochure full of false claims and disinformation discrediting vote by mail came to my home in Washington Township, Le Sueur County. It is titled ”Mandatory (in bold red letters) Vote-By-Mail Does it Matter?”
The truth is vote-by-mail is not mandatory. Many rural townships have vote by mail because they simply do not have the resources to maintain in person voting. The residents of Washington Township can vote in person at the Le Sueur County Courthouse by turning in their blank vote-by-mail ballot during the following hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8.
The brochure claimed, “In 2020 the Minnesota Secretary of State eliminated the requirement of signature verification, a safeguard against voter fraud.” The truth is the witness signature was eliminated in 2020 to prevent unnecessary exposure to COVID-19.
Since the pandemic has abated, the witness signature is now reinstated. The truth is mail ballots are always subject to signature comparison and always have been.
There are many resources for learning about the Minnesota election processes, safeguards and protocols, beginning with the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, MNVotes.org and League of Women Voters Minnesota's Elections411.org.
Vote for Steve Simon, Secretary of State. He will continue to maintain the high standards of Minnesota’s voting process.
Janet Prehn
Madison Lake
