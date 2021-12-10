The latest proposed structure for Mankato looks more like a minimum-security prison than like an apartment building.
This “new brutalism” architecture has no grace, charm, or lasting architectural value. We now seem to build nothing but bland boxes, only meant to generate maximum income for minimum expenditure.
Vapid and nondescript, recently built downtown Mankato looks like the aftermath of a war zone reconstructed on the cheap. The commercial portion of Second Street has become a modern horror to look at. Can’t we do better than this?
Several generations ago buildings were designed to speak to the owner’s accomplishments, to make a lasting statement and to be a permanent part of the city scape long into the future.
Think of the recently restored Moulin Rouge B&B or the Historic Post Office and Historic Court House. Built in the 19th century, they were built to impress, last, and speak to future generations. Sadly, we thoughtlessly destroyed much of our downtown’s historic fabric during urban renewal and replaced it with mindless meaningless buildings whose only purpose seems to be to make money.
Why does this matter? Because the built environment should mirror our greater societal values and should give the next generation something to aspire to. It has been posited that good architecture is essential to producing community pride and is indicative of our collective values. If that is true, the future looks none too bright.
And Tim Krohn’s Sunday suggestion that color might help? Well, paint a pig and it is still a pig. The one benefit of these new structures is that they are so superficially built that maybe they won’t last. Small comfort that.
Tom Hagen
North Mankato
