Absent of real data, we all continue to watch the restaurant/bar industry unfairly singled out as Gov. Walz’s COVID sacrificial lamb. I chose to speak up at the most recent Mankato City Council meeting, expressing my frustration surrounding the lack of support by both city and state for this industry. At perhaps a time when government and the private sector need more cooperation, more compassion, and better communication, Mankato City Hall has its doors locked, which is certainly symbolic.
All other local government offices seem much more accessible. Also, from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4 “City Services will be unavailable due to employee time-off without pay as a result of COVID-19's financial impacts.”
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our valued city employees?
It is clear that the governor is clueless regarding the economic cost his “safety” policies are causing. It became clear at the very end of my statement to the council that both Councilman Laven and Councilwoman Foreman are as clueless as the governor. While I am not a resident of Mankato, I highly encourage you to replace Foreman and Laven for two much more rational and caring voices to your City Council.
Government’s role is to provide a business environment that is fair and where business can survive and even thrive. At present, it has become clear that business cannot trust the policies of Minnesota, and the many cities and counties that easily follow suit with our incompetent governor. For me, we want to speak up for anyone when something is this wrong and unfair. We never know when we may need someone to speak up for the rest of us.
Scott Weilage
North Mankato
