In the face of climate change, our greatest challenge, buying Fair Trade products is one small way we can make a big impact.
Fair Trade farms receive training in and support standards that fight climate change and protect rich topsoil. They compost to enrich the soil instead of using harmful chemicals that pollute the land and water.
The healthier soil grows healthier, thicker crops, stops erosion during heavy downpours, absorbs more water during periods of drought and stores much more carbon than depleted soil of conventional farming practices.
Farmers plant diverse crops, keep a ground cover all year, and never clear-cut land. Fair Trade helps farmers develop new varieties of crops better able to withstand changing climate’s effects.
Fair Trade provides economic security, a unique benefit that other certifications don’t. It guarantees fair prices and benefits to farmers so they can better weather the changing climate without having to abandon their farms and seek refuge in other countries.
Imagine a world without coffee, tea, chocolate and the many products we love. Buying Fair Trade certified assures we will continue to enjoy these products by helping farmers make a living and be resilient in the face of climate change.
This Halloween remember to buy Fair Trade chocolate and give yourself the peace of mind that you are not supporting child and slave labor common on conventional cocoa farms.
October is Fair Trade month, a time to renew our commitment to support a system that helps farmers make a decent living, stay on their land, send their children to school, end child labor and address climate change.
There is Fair Trade information and a local shopping guide at maftti.org.
Jane Dow
Mankato
