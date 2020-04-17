I read with puzzlement the April 15 letter to the editor by Kallie Munson.
Who in the entire world does not know that "What is posted on Facebook does not stay on Facebook?" It is called social media for a reason.
There are those who feel justified in boldly expressing any thoughts and feelings because Facebook has anonymity built into it.
Wrong.
As a grandmother of 10, I have warned my young adults to take great care with their postings. At some future date, one may wish to run for school board, be hired for a job and other public offerings.
Cyberspace is infinite. And totally accessible.
My own mother (born in 1904) used to admonish her five daughters to never put anything in a letter (yes, that quaint and delightful form of communication) which could not appear on the front page of a newspaper.
The writer of the letter to the editor is in her early 40s, I am in my late 70s. A generational difference of opinion, perhaps?
Judith Forster
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.