California will become the first state to require public universities to provide access to abortion pills on campus. It's Senate bill 24, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It goes into effect in 2023.
The bill requires state universities to offer students medical abortion. A medical abortion is a nonsurgical way to terminate a pregnancy. Gov. Newsome said it re-affirms a woman's right to choose and removes barriers to reproductive health.
Pardon me, but who gives any woman the "right" to kill her baby? What "right" does it give the live baby? Reproductive health sounds cute, but killing a baby has nothing to do with health. God says you shall not kill.
Let's pray this doesn't spread any further than California. Gene Biewen claims the primary objective of Planned Parenthood is to educate the public to prevent pregnancy. Nothing could be further from the truth. If Planned Parenthood couldn't count on the millions it receives from abortions and our tax money they would go bankrupt and close their doors.
May we work together to stop abortion. Donald Trump is not the hypocrite here. Anyone who calls abortion a planned parenthood is the hypocrite.
Jim Tessien
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.