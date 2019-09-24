The front page of the Saturday edition of The Free Press prominently displayed three climate change related articles; one about the Global Strike Against Climate, one about the U.N. Climate Action Summit beginning Sept. 23 (skeptics not welcome/AP 9-23) and one about new meat alternatives. Other tangential news articles made for a rather heavy dose of climate stuff in one edition in my opinion.
I did not participate in the local Global Strike Against Climate event. Nor was I silly enough to confess climate change sins to NBC News. But for anyone interested I eat meat, drink milk, drive a gasoline-powered car, heat/cool my home with natural gas, etc. “Sins’, or quite normal behavior?
As a conservationist and proponent of reasonable clean energy I followed climate change hysterics before and since Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth’. Conclusion: Extremists decades of doom and gloom predictions from burning fossil fuels have not come to pass.
Climate changes, always has. Changes should be monitored. Appropriate action taken. But the way I see it a complete overhaul of our way of life – including diet and the economy – that extremists are now promoting is not appropriate!
According to a study commissioned by the Environmental Protection Agency, last year United States carbon emissions output hit its lowest levels since 1992. The result of innovations under capitalism?
If extremists like being alarmed, that’s up to them. But I question weaponizing emotion trying to alarm impressionable youth with eco-anxiety!
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.