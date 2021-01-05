It is with great interest that I have been following the news of the new Maverick Cupboard on the Minnesota State University campus. The student body is in need of assistance and not just with food, but also transportation, housing, school supplies and even appropriate clothing for our climate.

One aspect of this story that's not been mentioned is that for over five years there has been a food shelf for students. It technically is not on campus, but it is literally next door.

It began as a student-run organization, but it became apparent that more time was required than could be asked of a student.

The coordinator for the last few years was Gail Fox, who was devoted to Campus Cupboard and the students who use it.

The food shelf operates under the auspices of Campus Crossroads Ministry and is able to access federal programs and work with Second Harvest Heartland.

When the pandemic hit, international students were stranded, with no possibility of employment, and many cut off from their usual resources.

Not all our clients are international students, many are students who lost internships and on-campus jobs. Travel was out of the question. They could not go home.

The Cupboard provided food for many of them, seeing our average weekly visitors go from 25 to nearly 80.

Since July, The Campus Cupboard has served a very diverse group of 240 households. We distributed 24,959 pounds of food to those households, an average of 4,160 pounds per month. Possibly the more disturbing factor is that we are averaging 30 new households a week.

We wish our very best to our newest partner in feeding the hungry. We hope to complement each other’s efforts in fulfilling the needs of our community.

Rebecca Menk

Campus Cupboard coordinator