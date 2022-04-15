I thought The Free Press did a great job in Mark Fischenich's early coverage of the busy race for the 1st Congressional District special election. But this week they ran an article that was highly selective.
On the DFL side they touched lightly on the candidacies of Mankato's own Candice Deal-Bartell and Rochester's Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, and then the Richard Painter and Jeff Ettinger campaigns that look to be well-funded and/or well-connected.
Although leading with "eight candidates" they didn't mention any other name or explain why they stopped at covering only four.
I admit I was intrigued by Deal-Bartell and Brakebill-Hacke, from the sketchy bios I have read. But having since heard both speak, I am unconvinced that either candidacy has any legs. And I am not enthused by either Mr. Painter or Mr. Ettinger.
After listening to Rick Devoe speak, I think I will support him. When I first heard of his candidacy I was skeptical of an unknown bookseller from the fringes of the new 1st District. But this week, I heard him describe a background and an allegiance that resonated strongly with me.
I particularly like him describing himself as a "Wellstone Democrat," and reaching out to the party's "progressive, Democratic wing."
I was a delegate to the 1990 DFL state convention. I cashed in every political chip I had so that I could go and back Paul Wellstone's candidacy in the face of those who warned he was too liberal to win statewide office against a well-funded conservative incumbent.
When candidates speak to me about surrendering their values in the name of electability, they often wind up with few values and are rarely elected, at least if they are Democrats.
Eric Steinmetz
Mankato
