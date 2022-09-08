The activist, radical-right U.S. Supreme Court has stripped women’s nationwide reproductive freedom, whitewashing this as innocuous “return[ing] the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” That’s absolutely farcical, given two inescapable realities.
First, extreme partisan gerrymandering guarantees many state legislatures are more lopsidedly Republican than equitable translation of voter preferences to legislative seats allows. Indiana’s non-independent voter registration (2014) was 53% Republican; its state House is 71%; state Senate, 78% Republican. In state after state, Republican legislative majorities are far more lopsided than Republican representation in the public.
South Carolina’s Legislature is 65% Republican; Oklahoma, 81%; Tennessee, 79%; North Dakota, 85%; South Dakota, 90%. In none are Democrats so extremely outnumbered in the population.
North Carolina, evenly divided politically, has a gerrymandered 56% Republican Legislature. These crushing Republican majorities ensure draconian forced-birth legislation easily steamrolls through.
Second, nomination pressures railroad Republican candidates into forced-birth extremism. For any dissenting candidates — goodbye, nomination. Republican candidates must embrace “Christian” Right and forced-birth agendas across reams of legislative districts.
Candidates take ironclad pledges to appease forced-birth lobbies like Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life — mandatory to win nomination. Thus, cumulatively and collectively, Republican lawmakers stampede into forced-birth radicalism on abortion.
Results: No rape/incest exceptions; medical exceptions so restrictive that doctors are barred and restrained against recommendations and decisions in patients’ best interests.
The ”political process” supposedly controlling legislative voting on abortion is a predetermined sham. Republican South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins, who supported a draconian abortion ban, belatedly regretted that, acknowledging the barbaric consequences. A woman, 19, whose water broke early, banned from abortion, nearly lost her uterus, risking death from infection.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.