Yes, the next elections are crucial to our history as the headline stated above Mark Spangler's letter of Aug. 25. Yes, there’s lots for voters to consider as Joe Willaert indicated in the list of problems cited in his letter of Aug. 30.
Do we gauge our welfare by the constant presence of problems? ”There is no such thing as a problem without a gift for you in its hands,” says Richard Bach. We have the freedom to choose our focus. If our focus is listing problems, finding fault, or blaming, that is what our life will be.
If, instead, we see problems as opportunities to work together in seeking solutions for the welfare of all that is what our life will be.
However, to quote Alan Cohen from his book "A Deep Breath of Life"…"often our need to save the world is a distraction from the real work of saving ourselves. For instance, a crusade against world pollution conveniently shifts our attention from the psychic pollution of our own fears and upsets. Of course, world peace and environmental healing are extremely important, but it is even more crucial that we come to terms with the issues that undermine our own inner peace.”
Where do we start? We start with ourselves. Personal integrity is the foundation of world transformation.
The integrity of the candidates we choose is paramount. Vote accordingly.
Janet Prehn
Madison Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.