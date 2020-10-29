A postcard was mailed to voters last week promoting Minnesota candidates Sen. Nick Frentz, Rep. Jeff Brand and Luke Frederick.
Under the priority of education, it stated, "Champion fully-funding public education from affordable childcare and public pre-K through job training and higher education so all Minnesotans can reach their full potential."
The Minnesota Office of Higher Education website states that "research supports the conclusion that the best programs for promoting access and equity among low-income students are those that provide disproportionately more financial aid to low-income students than to students at other income levels. This is the basis for Minnesota’s current financial aid policy under state law.
A limited 'free-college' program would modify the focus of Minnesota’s current state financial aid policy from targeted financial subsidies for the lowest-income students to broad subsidies for middle-income and upper middle-income families."
The costs of a potential free college program in Minnesota, according to the OHE, ranges from $56 million to $138 million per year in addition to current funding for state grants.
I reached out to Frentz at nick@frentzforsenate.com last week for clarification but have not heard from him.
The existing state grant system is intended to disperse grants according to family income, rather than funding college for all students regardless of family income.
Amy Walker
Eagle Lake
