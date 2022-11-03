Scott Carlson has been a respected teacher and a successful coach for 30 some years. He would be able to apply these special skills as mayor for North Mankato.
His collaborative leadership skills are evidence of his listening skills. He searches for the opinions of others in making important decisions. To be a successful teacher and coach, you need to be an observer.
The Carlson family has been an integral part of both lower and upper North Mankato for over four generations. Scott understands the sense of community. Most importantly I strongly agree with his quote in The Free Press Sept. 10: “I think modest growth is great. Growing keeps us healthy with a tax base for future costs in the community. Too fast of growth can cause problems.”
Lastly, Scott is the candidate that suggested improving relations with the city of Mankato during the League of Women Voters informational meeting. This is incredibly important.
I am a former two-term North Mankato council member.
North Mankato needs a mayor that sees the importance of regionalism, partnerships and the creation of economic efficiencies. Carlson’s hard work and thought process make him a great candidate for mayor.
Bob Freyberg
North Mankato
