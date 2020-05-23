Another negative portrayal of a "conservative" American (gun toting, flag waving, overweight, shaggy man sneezing without a mask in another's face) in the Opinions page of the May 19 edition of The Free Press. I am tired and offended by that constant portrayal in your paper.
I am a veteran. I swore an oath to that flag and the Constitution it represents. I support the motto "Don't tread on me." Every veteran does.
My hair might be too long as it has been almost three months since my last haircut, and "stay at home" is not conducive to a slimmer waistline.
I do wear a mask and I do not sneeze in someone else's face. And as a Christian, I am not a fanatic or an imbecile as one of your frequent contributors to the Opinion page implies.
It is no secret The Free Press leans "left," but use some common sense in what you allow to be published. Now more than ever, unite rather than divide.
Jim Bollmann
Mankato
