In May, the state Legislature will debate and compose a bonding bill at a to-be-determined dollar amount that will include a small percentage of the thousands of requests they’ve received.
Some of the local requests include urgently needed funds for flood and erosion control, water quality, upgrades to MSOP at the Security Hospital, MSU's Armstrong Hall and other vital infrastructure projects. These all deserve the community's support.
Caswell Fieldhouse in North Mankato also deserves support. People have been hearing a lot of noise lately about all the various sports and recreation groups asking for money to build new facilities, and I understand the concern to avoid using public tax dollars for these "unnecessary" community amenities. It is important to remember that a majority of voters on both sides of the river supported local tax dollar use for these types of projects. Their support is well founded.
There is a great need for all of these facilities, and they have potential for significant economic impact. The proposed Caswell Fieldhouse has the potential to more than make up for the recent loss of a well-supported sports and recreation community attraction that was "unnecessary" — the Vikings Training Camp.
This attraction brought in at least a $5 million economic benefit to the community that is now lost. I know I miss taking my kids to see the purple and gold in a very accessible environment.
Caswell Park generates economic benefit that exceeds that of the training camp. The staff of Caswell, including Director Phil Tostenson, has proven to be successful in establishing a regional and national attraction to our community that adds $6-8 million in economic impact.
And the benefits are felt beyond upper North Mankato. All of the hospitality hotel dollars cross the river into Mankato. Caswell Park has proven to be a great community and regional asset.
They have done all this with only half the calendar year of use. Can you imagine what they could do with a year-round facility and additional sports on top of softball and soccer? The proposed Caswell Park Fieldhouse would provide a much-needed indoor facility for basketball, volleyball, pickleball and especially tennis. Currently, tennis is the only local user group that does not have any indoor facility. There are zero indoor opportunities in Mankato for student athletes to play tennis for six months of winter.
And I know...hockey needs more ice, swimming needs better facilities, and other groups are in need too. But the city of North Mankato's mayor, city staff and council members have done a phenomenal job of building a coalition of almost a dozen partners: local sports associations, Bethany Lutheran tennis team, MSU tennis team, Mankato Area Public Schools, and South Central College.
The plan is shovel ready and has support from the North Mankato City Council, Greater Mankato Growth and Gov. Tim Walz. We have been working on this project for over six years! Now we just need our state legislators to show their support and get this deal done!
I want to thank Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, for supporting us this far, and I want to urge them to keep working with their colleague in the capitol to show everyone how this will be beneficial to the region and state. I urge all of you to ask your state representative to support this project and include it in the upcoming bonding legislation.
Derek Brown lives in North Mankato and is president of the Greater Mankato Community Tennis Association.
