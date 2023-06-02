Bethany Lutheran College killed the perfectly healthy live cedar trees at the corner of Division Street and Mulberry Street in order to "plant" dead concrete pillars to border their property.
How much pollution did cutting down the trees, tearing up the ground, building the pillars and running the heavy machinery generate?
Dead concrete pillars ... hmm. Live, year-round green trees ... hmm.
According to BBC Science Focus magazine each person needs about 740 kg (1,631.421 pounds) of oxygen per year, which is about seven or eight trees' worth.
The USDA says that one large tree can provide a day's supply of oxygen for up to four people. Trees also store carbon dioxide which helps to clean the air.
I know BLC has to plant two small trees for every healthy, mature tree they cut down. Somehow, it doesn't add up.
Maybe BLC needs to plant at least seven or eight native cedar trees for every live cedar they cut down.
Kay Herbst Helms
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.