Would you like to know what one thing you can do this Halloween to protect children in developing countries and the survival of one of our favorite foods?
Do one simple act — give out Fair Trade chocolate to trick or treaters.
Most mainstream chocolate comes from West African cocoa plantations where forced child labor has been documented. When you purchase Fair Trade Certified, you are guaranteed no children and slave labor has made the product.
Producers and businesses in the Fair Trade system commit to standards that prohibit slavery and child labor and ensure cocoa growers receive a steady, decent income, regardless of volatile market prices.
How does Fair Trade help our chocolate survive in years to come? A recent report by the International Center for Tropical Agriculture detailed how a large percentage of Ivory Coast and Ghana, the two biggest cocoa producing countries, will be too hot for cocoa by 2030 due to climate change.
But there is hope. The Fair Trade system is unique in its ability to channel technical support and money to farmers to help fight the devastating effects of climate change. Farmers are using the Fair Trade social premium money to develop drought resistant cocoa beans plus sustainable organic farming to fight climate change.
Through purchases of Fair Trade Certified chocolate since 1998, $14 million has been invested into cocoa producer communities, resulting in life-transforming projects.
So make your purchases FAIR. Buy products that are kinder to the earth, farmers and workers. Be part of a system that assures chocolate and other foods we love will still be around in 10 years.
Jane Dow
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.