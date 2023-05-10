World Fair Trade Day is Saturday. It is a day we celebrate our partnerships with Fair Trade farmers, craft workers and employees who produce our clothing.
It is also a day we take a moment to mourn. Just over 10 years ago, the Rana Plaza building collapsed in Bangladesh, killing over 1,100 workers in a garment sweatshop.
The Rana Plaza disaster is the consequence of our addiction to “fast fashion” fueled by economic policies increasingly draining wages out of workers’ paychecks to fill the pockets of the super-wealthy. While economists may say that our total compensation is rising, increasingly spendy and poorer quality company health plans do not put food on the table. With stagnating wages, we can be forced to pinch pennies by purchasing “cheap” sweatshop products.
When we have a few extra pennies, there are alternatives. Look for the Fair Trade labels. Fair Trade products have guidelines that pay a living wage, protect the ecology, and support working people’s communities.
Celebrate Fair Trade Day by sipping on some Fair Trade tea or coffee, munching on Fair Trade chocolate, or snuggling up in your comfy Fair Trade jacket or sweater.
You can find Fair Trade clothing at Creekside Boutique, Sticks and Stones, Scheels, Target, and Alchemy 101. I even found a Fair Trade Factory-made rain jacket at REI.
Shop at 10,000 Villages in Mountain Lake and New Ulm’s Own, Coffee Hag, Tandem Bagels, Fillin’ Station and River Rock all serve Fair Trade coffee.
Mankato Fair Trade will have coffee sampling at Hy-Vee Hilltop and Cub West noon to 5 p.m. May 20.
For more info, see www.maftti.org.
Paul Prew
North Mankato
