Refusing to accept he lost the 2020 election, President Donald Trump lied to and incited an insurgent mob to violently attack the Capitol building and its occupants.
This was an assault on the Congress, on American democracy, and on the U.S. Constitution. This was an attempt to nullify a fair and very secure election and to thwart the will of the majority of American voters.
The angry mob came within one minute of confronting the vice president as they screamed, "Hang Mike Pence." They also threatened members of Congress who were dutifully certifying the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
This is sedition, a high crime akin to treason. Those who lost their lives or were injured were casualties of right-wing lies and dangerous conspiracy theories.
That is what you get when Republicans elect a corrupt, narcissistic, sociopathic con man to the highest office and then not hold him accountable for repeated violations of his oath of office.
In his unhinged state he is a clear and present danger. He must be convicted and banned from ever holding office again.
Not only is the racist, anti-Semitic, fascist mob culpable, but also those who may have aided and abetted them by giving them a tour of the Capitol the day before the insurrection. Also Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz who are auditioning to be the next Demagogue-in-chief and fundraising off the big lie that the election was stolen.
Matt Gaetz claimed the mob was Antifa! Jim Hagedorn and the other House Republicans who voted to object to the election results after the attack also deserve our censure.
Don Strasser
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.