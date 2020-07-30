Blue Earth County was once referred to by the Star Tribune as “Trump country” so I was not surprised to read in Thursday’s paper that only 64% of Mankatoans have replied to the census information requests.
Many people think all government is bad — as shown by letters to the editor and other ways of expressing their displeasure. They always want their taxes cut and vote no on school referendums.
I am writing this letter because of the two articles in the paper about the census. Many people don’t take time to read newspapers or watch/listen to media coverage of news. Some do so intentionally. I believe that voters have an obligation to be knowledgeable before voting.
The first article laid out the importance of completing the census request. The census is used for distribution of state and federal funds as well as determining the number of congressional seats for our state.
The second article concerned voter suppression and the Trump administration’s attempt to manipulate the census for their own political purposes.
Please complete and return the census request. You can do it by mail or online.
Don Daggett
Mankato
