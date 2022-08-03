I am writing this letter to the editor to voice my support for Marc Chadderdon. Marc is running for Nicollet County sheriff.
I have known Marc since 1989 when I was a Le Center police officer. I worked with Marc from 1994 up until I retired in 2017. Over the years Marc has proven to be an outstanding officer of the law enforcement.
He is a leader in the law enforcement community and has done many great things. Just Google his name, and you will find some of the great things he has done for Nicollet County and the surrounding area.
From talking with my past co-workers from Nicollet County and area departments, pretty much everyone is 100% in agreement that Marc will be a great sheriff and is who we are supporting.
Everyone is surprised that Sheriff David Lange is running again. He has asked many of my friends who are either with Nicollet County or other departments if they would run for Nicollet County sheriff this term as he was thinking about retiring.
I worked for Lange for 15 years and was not always treated professionally. I can’t remember one time he told me I did a good job. All I heard was I needed to stop more cars and write more tickets.
People also need to remember that when Lange was first elected, there was a lengthy law suit. He sued Nicollet County over the wages.
It’s time for a new sheriff in town! That new sheriff should be Marc Chadderdon. He wants the job and will do great things for Nicollet County. Nicollet County residents, you need a change. Change is good. Vote for Marc Chadderdon!
Dave Nielsen
Gaylord
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.