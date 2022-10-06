My name is Kip Olson, retired Nicollet County investigator after 32 years of service. I worked for three excellent sheriffs in my career in law enforcement, George Witty, Buzz Witty and Jim Kollman.
It is my belief many more sheriffs' office employees would have left our office sooner without the leadership of Chief Deputy Karl Jensen. Chief Deputy Jensen has just retired and the sheriffs office is in need of change in direction and leadership.
I had the opportunity to work with Marc Chadderdon as a partner on the road as a deputy and in investigations for 20 years and witnessed his leadership and work ethic and how he advocates for victims of crime.
I know Marc Chadderdon will provide a professional and respectful work environment for the employees at the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, which is currently lacking. After working with both candidates, I would ask that you join me and vote for Marc Chadderdon for Nicollet County Sheriff.
Kip Olson
St Peter
