I'm a 17-year law enforcement veteran, with the past nine years being a detective with an area law enforcement agency. I'm writing this letter in support of Marc Chadderdon for Nicollet County sheriff.
His leadership and community commitment are second to none and he would do great things for the citizens for Nicollet County. I'm going to highlight two areas in which I've directly seen Chadderdon's leadership in action.
He was one of the founding investigators of the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition (MSCIC). This organization helps area investigators in sharing information within the region, which helps solve crime and make the county a safer place for all. This organization also trains officers to offset costs to agencies and provides funding to community events/charities.
Secondly, I worked many proactive operations with him in trying to deter sexual exploitation of youth and young women in our region. Our group of investigators brought the issue to light in the region and gave community presentations on how to respond to the problem.
Chadderdon will always be there to answer the call for the citizens and taxpayers of Nicollet County as he has done for decades for victims of crime in the county.
Please vote Chadderdon on Nov. 8 for Nicollet County Sheriff.
Tom Rother
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.