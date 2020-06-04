I am heartsick and outraged by the murder of George Floyd, and I want to join in demanding justice for his family, for all people of color, and all oppressed people. However, I would be lying if I said that I am surprised by this horrendous crime.
It is the fruit of a tree which we still refuse to chop down.
The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Klanwatch has documented the increase of hate crimes over the past several years. Prominent figures with openly racist agendas have been among the most influential advisors and officials in the current Administration.
Many of our fellow citizens who are not in or from the South are proud to display the Confederate flag — a banner representative of slavery and racially motivated terrorism. Are we still going to tell ourselves that it is just a case of "bad apples" in police departments when crimes such as the murder of George Floyd take place?
Many of our fellow citizens of color are telling us that their own lived experience shows them that their lives don’t matter to the majority. How can we root out systematic racism in our institutions if we still can’t admit it and reject it within ourselves?
When are we (and I am talking to myself as a white person) going to listen and actually change ourselves and our society?
Jackie Vieceli
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.