I want to start out by thanking Brian Arola for the great job he did covering and reporting on the public safety press conference that was held June 9. It was hosted by various organizations in our area.
All of the speakers did a great job sharing concerns and information regarding the growing numbers of substance overdoses and fentanyl poisoning, that is growing rapidly in our community. The only change I would make is to clarify that my grandson, Travis J. Gustavson’s death was classified as an overdose, but what he really died from, was fentanyl poisoning homicide.
That is one of the issues that needs to be openly addressed. Some of the words used to describe what is happening is more harmful than helpful.
We need to change the stigma and shame that surrounds all substance use disorders. Unless we stop judging and blaming and condemning and start speaking out and helping, our young people are going to continue to overdose, and become victims of fentanyl homicide. We need to talk to our kids, have Narcan readily available and become educated about this disease.
So kudos to Arola for getting the ball rolling, let’s keep it going. Keep up the great work. Let’s work together and save our children. Our youth will always experiment with drugs and alcohol with their friends.
They can learn from that, but they should never, ever have to die from it. Stop the stigma, stop the shame, speak out and save a life. Let the experts be heard.
Nancy Sack
Vernon Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.