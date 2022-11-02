Economies rise and fall, affected by a variety of factors, but they tend to vary in concert with others, and leaders usually have little influence on them.
However, the public expects its leaders to be able to cure any malady.
A downturn in the economy spells disaster for the incumbents at election time. The expectation is that by changing the leadership, that will fix the economic problem.
It doesn't make sense but don't tell anybody.
James A. Booker
Mankato
