Maybe it’s time to change terminology.
There are many definitions of police and policing. Most of them focus on control and enforcement.
Many cities, Mankato included, use the terminology Public Safety to describe their departments and label their vehicles. The term police has a very strong negative connotation as evidenced by the way immigrants view our officers. Their experiences with police in their native lands in many cases is anything but a Public Safety function.
Changing the narrative will not solve our current problems but could be a starting point. I’m not knowledgeable in the curriculum of current law enforcement programs, but putting a focus on calling their graduates Public Safety Officers instead of police officers could start them out with a different focus, maybe lowering the control and enforcement mentality which at times becomes deadly.
Jim Vonderharr
Mankato
Commented
