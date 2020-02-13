Ending child marriages by raising the minimum age to 18 is an idea long past due. Tuesday’s Free Press opinion page article made me aware of this important, common-sense legislation for the common good.
The bill passed unanimously (127-0) in the Minnesota House. Sen. Warren Limmer’s single-handed, blocking of Judiciary hearings is a blatant abuse of power.
His comment, “If a Hmong father wants to marry off his teen-age daughter for a good dowry, who am I to stand in his way?” is jaw-dropping offensive.
Limmer’s negative, out-of-date stereotyping of Hmong-American culture is rude, racist and an inappropriate exploitation of cultural relativity. His assumption that teen-age females are property to be sold is 150 years out-of-date in America.
The concept of cultural relativity encourages us to celebrate the marvelous, rich diversity of cultures in our country and elsewhere. It does not mean anything and everything is justified. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights provides long-recognized, appropriate limits.
Article 16 of the Declaration states that: “(1) Men and women of full age, without any limitation due to race, nationality or religion, have the right to marry and to found a family. They are entitled to equal rights as to marriage, during marriage and at its dissolution. (2) Marriage shall be entered into only with the free and full consent of the intending spouses. (3) The family is the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the State.”
Please support Senate File 1393.
Barbara Keating
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.