I have been thinking a lot about what effect COVID-19 is having on children, particularly children in our child welfare system.
As a licensed foster parent, and MSW student working in child welfare, I have already seen the negative impact on children and families. I am worried about the long-term effects to come.
Parents are more stressed than they were several weeks ago, from financial stress and the burden of balancing distance learning with working from home. With increased stress, comes increased risk for child abuse. Yet, there are fewer eyes on children, which may contribute to fewer reports and missed opportunity to intervene early.
Life has been disrupted for all of us, but for children in care the disruption has been especially difficult. COVID-19 has affected access to mental health therapy, visits with biological families, attending school and the supports that come with it, respite breaks for caregivers, and face-to-face visits with social workers.
These vital services help promote safety and support the mental health of children in care.
While we must have conversations about how to mitigate the stresses of this pandemic on all children and families, it is particularly important to address the needs of children and families with the fewest resources to survive this community crisis.
Our leaders cannot ignore the needs of children and families connected to our child welfare system as we battle COVID-19, both now and into the future. The end of the stay-at-home order, the end of social distancing, and the end of this pandemic will not mean the end of the lasting consequences of failing to care for vulnerable children and families in our community.
Kayla Wolff
Northfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.