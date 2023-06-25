I am deeply concerned about the impact of teaching our children that "color blindness," "white silence," believing "we are one human race" or wanting to "Make America Great Again" are forms of white supremacy, as was taught in Mankato West English 10.
This curriculum was recently approved by a district re-evaluation of curriculum board, which was comprised of two Bridges Elementary staff, an East High school and Prairie Winds middle school staff and three community members.
As a result children are being unfairly labeled as white supremacists, causing them to feel broken and guilty. This approach undermines the principles we strive for and creates division.
Education should empower our children with knowledge, critical thinking, and compassion. Instead of divisive narratives, we should promote an inclusive education that encourages dialogue and mutual respect. By marginalizing one group, we risk perpetuating resentment and mistrust.
Racism and prejudice exist in our society, and we must address them. However, blaming innocent individuals only perpetuates division. Constructive conversations that bring people together are essential. Let us nurture our children's self-esteem, fostering an environment that empowers them to be just, fair and empathetic.
Our children are the future leaders and changemakers. They deserve an education that values character and actions over race or ethnicity. We should strive to create a society where everyone is valued and understood.
I urge educators and policymakers to reflect on the unintended consequences of these teaching. Together, we can achieve equality without divisive and damaging approaches.
Julie Strusz
Mankato
