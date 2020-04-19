I’d like to take a moment to write to you about something personally important to me, not just as a member of Mankato’s community since my birth, but as a social worker in our community.
The day-to-day challenges of those in need of the support of a social worker can range from educational support to therapy. As a social worker during COVID-19, the most prominent problem I am seeing working with local families was lack of communication, or seemingly, being forgotten entirely.
Is it possible to just “fall through the cracks” in Mankato? I am here to tell you, yes, it is. Children and their families without internet, devices or transportation experienced near invisibility during the changes that COVID-19 brought to District 77. Regardless of blame, reason or circumstance, children were forgotten — invisible to their district and communities at large by way of barriers related to accessibility.
I connected teachers, technical supports and lunch supports with students who had been forgotten. Every child deserves equal access to nutritious meals, education and the right to be remembered in times of crises. I write this letter to bring awareness to our lack of a community and educational safety net for our communities’ children.
The most vulnerable of children, needing support outside times of crises, need an established safety net in times such as these. We have failed these children. As a lifelong community member, social worker, and mother of three in our vibrant and lively community, let this be a call to community. Let us organize and create a community that supports ALL the children in need of a helping hand.
A community with strong, supported children, is a community that will flourish in future years. Children are our future.
Megan Bryant
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.