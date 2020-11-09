Imagine you are a single mother working a minimum wage job, deciding whether to put groceries or rent on your credit card that has already acquired too much debt from making this same decision countless times. Now, imagine being the child visualizing your mother’s stress but not understanding her frustrations because your own frustrations are vastly different.
Children are shaped by the world around them. The development of their neural pathways is dependent on daily stimulation from their environment, much of which stems from attending in-person schooling. Social interactions, independence, and the familiarity and consistency of a classroom setting are all beneficial aspects of in person learning that cannot be replicated through online education. I speculate that prolonged online education would have detrimental effects on sensory or emotional stimulation and cognitive and behavioral development. Further, distance learning has likely resulted in self-esteem and confidence issues in children, as a “camera on” requirement from teachers presents students in less than adequate living situations. Finally, many low-income children who rely on meals provided by schools are not able to receive proper nutrition elsewhere.
This is not a critique of the measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; this is simply a message to bring awareness to the fact that children today are suffering from negative psychological consequences we do not yet understand. This is a message to be a little kinder to your child, to your neighbor’s kids, to the kids who seem like a handful, or who are acting out of character. And when you complain about wearing a mask for 20 minutes while you shop, imagine being a child navigating the new normal.
Adalyah Haarstad-Mead
Lake Crystal
