The vast majority of us want our kids, no matter what their race or background is, to feel seen and valued so that they can prepare to live happy and productive lives.
As a mom and educator, it’s profoundly disturbing to me that rich donors and think tanks are using race and gender to divide us with misinformation for political gain. People who have no connection to kids or the educational system are rallying people up to attack our teachers, administrators and school boards.
And for what? So they can fire up their base for elections and lay the groundwork for undermining our public schools — the cornerstone of our democracy.
Teaching honest history and thinking critically from multiple perspectives shouldn’t be controversial. This is not about making anyone feel bad or ashamed. This is about being brave enough to face the truth about the past so we can do better in our future.
Young people want this. They want to learn how to have these conversations productively. I know that my kids will be better able to navigate their place in a complicated world and a 21st century economy if they have practice thinking about challenges collaboratively with their teachers and their peers. Because when it comes down to it, don’t we all want our kids to live in a Minnesota where everyone can work together and thrive?
Yurie Hong
Mankato
