If you are a Minnesotan who cares about the continued health and beauty of the natural environment in our state, you do not want to vote for Susan Akland for state representative.
Akland voted "no" on a bill that would expand energy conservation programs and save the state money, "no" on funds for environmental cleanup and tourism support, "no" on a bill that would appropriate funds for environmental and natural resource programs.
And Akland does not support farmers. She voted "no" on a bill that would provide assistance for the agricultural industry.
Jeff Brand grew up on a dairy farm. He consistently voted to support both our farmers, and our environment and natural resources. He sponsored and voted "yes" on a bill to increase our conservation energy saving program goals.
I care about the natural beauty and health of our state, and I care about our farmers.
My choice is clear. I will be voting for Brand for Minnesota state representative. I hope you will too.
Katy Young
St. Peter
