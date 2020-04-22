The seventh anniversary of the Rana Plaza factory collapse in Bangladesh is approaching.
The April 24, 2013, collapse killed 1,138 people and injured many more. Fashion Revolution encourages millions of people to come together to campaign for change in the fashion industry. An industry that consists of exploitation, unsafe labor conditions, child labor and pollution.
Most garment production is done in developing countries, which do not have strict rules for worker safety, wage regulations or child protection. Exploiting the misery and taking advantage of poor populations who have no choice but to work for any salary, in any working conditions is the reason we can buy cheap clothes.
Textiles have one of the poorest recycling rates of any reusable material. Only around 15% of used clothing gets recycled or donated. North Americans send more than 10.5 million tons of wearable waste to landfills each year.
The textile and clothing industry accounts for 20% of the world’s industrial-related freshwater pollution. Buying fewer pieces, buying pre-owned pieces and wearing them longer, means less water used and fewer pieces in landfills.
You have the power to transform the entire system by choosing ethical fashions, pre-owned fashions and wearing them longer. The more people who make the choice to support ethical fashion, the more such choices will become the standard.
With change, the fashion industry can lift millions of people out of poverty and can conserve and restore our planet. It can bring people together and be a great source of joy, creativity and expression.
It’s time to move toward a global fashion industry that conserves and restores the environment and values people over growth and profit.
Paulette Bertrand
Mankato
